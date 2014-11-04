NEW YORK Nov 4 Major U.S. stock exchanges have
asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of
costing ordinary investors billions of dollars by rigging
markets to benefit high-frequency traders.
Exchanges including Nasdaq, Intercontinental
Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange, Bats Global
Markets and CHX Holdings Inc's Chicago Stock Exchange said they
deserve "absolute immunity" because they regulate themselves,
and that only the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could
review the plaintiffs' claims.
A co-defendant, Barclays Plc, said the plaintiffs
failed to show it intended to fraudulently conceal the use by
high-frequency traders of its Barclays LX platform, sometimes
called a "dark pool," or that this use caused trading losses.
Andrew Brown, a partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
representing plaintiffs led by the city of Providence, Rhode
Island and four pension funds, did not immediately respond on
Tuesday to request for comment.
The dismissal requests were filed late Monday in the U.S.
District Court in Manhattan.
They came amid increased scrutiny for high-frequency trading
firms, which use computer algorithms to gain split-second
trading advantages.
On Oct. 16, the SEC brought its first market manipulation
case against such a firm, fining New York-based Athena Capital
Research $1 million for using the algorithm "Gravy" to send a
blizzard of trades just before the market close.
Athena did not admit wrongdoing. Michael Lewis, in his
best-seller "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt" published in
March, accused high-frequency trading firms of rigging markets.
The firms account for more than half of U.S. stock market
trades.
In the Manhattan lawsuit, exchange operators and Barclays
were accused of giving high-frequency traders special access to
exchange floors and enhanced data feeds, and letting them
install computer servers near the exchanges' own.
The plaintiffs said this created an "uneven playing field"
that has since April 2009 diverted billions of dollars a year
from ordinary investors and led to "billions more" in kickbacks.
They seek class-action status and unspecified damages.
In urging dismissal of the case, the exchange operators said
the SEC had "expressly authorized" their dealings with
high-frequency trading firms, even if it meant faster trading
speeds.
They also called disseminating market data a "core
regulatory function" of exchanges that could not be challenged
in court.
Barclays, meanwhile, said the plaintiffs based their claims
on confidential marketing materials they never saw or relied on.
The British bank also accused the plaintiffs of "parroting
unproven assertions" made by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman in June when he sued Barclays over its dark pool.
Barclays has sought to dismiss that lawsuit.
The pension fund plaintiffs are located in Alexandria,
Virginia; Boston; the Virgin Islands and Stockholm.
The case is City of Providence, Rhode Island et al v. BATS
Global Markets Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 14-02811.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)