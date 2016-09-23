* U.S. 2nd Circuit rejects claims against NYSE, Nasdaq,
others
* Court finds SEC has oversight, no breach of contract
* Split-second trading advantages detailed in "Flash Boys"
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 23 A federal appeals court on
Friday rejected an investor's attempt to revive lawsuits
accusing major U.S. exchanges of selling early access to market
data to high-frequency traders, the subject of Michael Lewis'
2014 best-seller "Flash Boys."
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan agreed
with the New York Stock Exchange, The Nasdaq Stock Market, BATS
Exchange, the Chicago Board Options Exchange and others that it
is for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rather than
courts to regulate how market data is disseminated.
Harold Lanier, a Fairhope, Alabama investor leading the
three proposed group lawsuits, or class actions, complained that
the exchanges let preferred traders pay premiums to receive
market data up to 1,499 microseconds earlier than less fortunate
investors.
He said this was done by giving data to the traders before
feeding the information through a processor for wider
distribution, violating his contractual rights and leaving him
and other ordinary investors with stale data.
Writing for a 3-0 appeals court panel, Circuit Judge Gerard
Lynch said the lower court judge who dismissed Lanier's lawsuits
in April 2015, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in
Manhattan, erred in concluding she lacked jurisdiction.
Lynch nonetheless said Lanier's interpretation of relevant
SEC regulations was preempted because it conflicted with the
regulator's, and "would undermine Congress's intent to create
uniform rules for governing the national market system."
He also said it was "wholly conclusory" for Lanier to say
the exchanges had promised that the processor would be the
"single source" for market data.
In a footnote, Lynch rejected Lanier's contention that
Forrest's reference to "Flash Boys" in her ruling may have
tainted the outcome. "Our own analysis of Lanier's claim has
nothing to do with the book," Lynch said.
Lanier's lawyer Michael Lewis, who is not related to the
author, said in a phone interview: "We are disappointed for our
client, and also disappointed professionally."
Douglas Cox, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher who
represents Nasdaq and argued the case on behalf of the
exchanges, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Nasdaq is owned by Nasdaq Inc, the NYSE by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, BATS by BATS Global
Markets Inc and the CBOE by CBOE Holdings Inc.
Several other exchanges were also defendants.
The case is Lanier v. BATS Exchange Inc et al, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 15-1683, 15-1693, 15-1700.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant
McCool)