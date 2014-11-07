UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Highlight Communications AG :
* Raises forecast for 2014
* Says is raising its forecast for consolidated net profit in 2014 as a whole
* Says now assuming a consolidated net profit of 12 million Swiss francs to 14 million Swiss francs and EPS of 0.27 Swiss francs to 0.31 Swiss francs for FY
* Adheres to previous forecast for consolidated sales in 2014 and continues to anticipate consolidated sales in a range of 380 million Swiss francs to 410 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources