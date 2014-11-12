Nov 12 Highlight Communications AG :

* Says 9-month consolidated sales up by 19.2 pct to 312.2 million Swiss francs

* Says 9-month consolidated net profit for period improved by 51.5 pct to 10.3 million Swiss francs

* Says forecast for net profit in fiscal year 2014 raised

* Says raised its forecast for consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders in fiscal year 2014 to 12 million Swiss francs to 14 million Swiss francs(instead of 9 million Swiss francs to 11 million Swiss francs)

* Says continues to anticipate consolidated sales in a range of 380 million Swiss francs to 410 million Swiss francs in fiscal year 2014