July 5 Dallas-based Highland Capital Management
LP is set to buy and expand an Argentina-focused hedge fund
previously managed by Argentine fund firm MBA Asset Management,
according to a person familiar with the situation.
The fund currently has assets under management of $80
million, but the person said that figure could increase to
between $400 million and $500 million depending on fundraising.
Highland plans to base the fund out of a new Buenos Aires office
and keep its portfolio manager, Andres Pitchon. The person
requested anonymity because the information is private.
The purchase was first reported by Bloomberg News.
The source said that Highland plans to position the fund
conservatively ahead of the country's October midterm elections
in which former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will
run for senate. However, if President Mauricio Macri's coalition
is able to increase or hold its position, allocations could
shift to a more bullish position. The fund is currently about 20
percent invested in stocks but that could increase to 40
percent.
Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index has surged
since Macri's election as investors wager his removal of capital
controls and market regulations will kick-start the country's
economy. The Merval has risen 32 percent year-to-date.
A spokeswoman for Highland at Prosek Partners declined to
comment, while a representative for MBA was not immediately
available for comment.
Highland, best known as a manager of mutual and hedge funds,
with affiliates controls approximately $14.9 billion, according
to its website.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)