Nov 3 Investment management firm Highland Capital Management LP said it appointed Carla Martin as managing director of national accounts for the independent broker dealer channel for its mutual fund business Highland Capital Funds Distributor Inc.

Martin will be responsible for expanding the availability of Highland's alternative products, including non-traded and mutual fund offerings, to the retail investor through the firm's independent broker dealer channel.

She will report to Brad Ross, president of Highland Funds

Martin joined the company from real estate investment trust WP Carey where she was a senior vice president of business development in the IBD channel. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)