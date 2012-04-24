(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

MOSCOW, April 24 Highland Gold : * Group revenues, benefiting from higher realisations on gold sales, rose by

23.2 percent to more than US$300 million in 2011 * EBITDA increased to US$157.1 million * Earnings per share down to $0.319 from $0.376 in 2010 * Continue to anticipate an increase in output to between 200,000 - 215,000 oz

of gold and gold equivalents in 2012 (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)