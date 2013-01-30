MOSCOW Jan 30 Highland Gold says: * Production for 2012 improved 18 percent to 216,885 oz of gold and gold

equivalents from the Mnogovershinnoye, Novoshirokinskoye and Belaya Gora

mines; * Interim special dividend of 4.8 pence per share declared towards the end

of third quarter of 2012; * Production for 2013 (MNV, Novo and Belaya Gora) is forecast to be in the

range of 225,000 - 240,000 oz of gold and gold equivalents.