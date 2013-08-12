MOSCOW Aug 12 Russian gold miner Highland Gold
is on track to meet its full-year production target, the
company said on Monday after posting a rise in first-half
output.
The company said it expects gold and gold equivalent
production - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in
units of gold - to be between 225,000 and 240,000 troy ounces
for the full year after first-half output rose 3.7 percent year
on year to 105,630 ounces.
The company, partly owned by oligarch Roman Abramovich, said
last week that it had felt "no big impact" from gold prices
falling by about a quarter this year.
Highland Gold's London-quoted shares were up 6.6 percent at
73 pence by 0904 GMT.