Aug 23 Russian steelmaker OAO Severstal's unit said it bought 1 percent of High River Gold Mines at a discount, sending the Canadian miner's shares down 3 percent on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Nord Gold N.V. bought 8.2 million shares of High River at C$1.29 apiece, increasing its stake in the company to about 74 percent.

The purchase price represents an 8 percent discount to High River's Monday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of High River, which is controlled by Severstal, fell to C$1.37 in early trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)