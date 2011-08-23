Dow, DuPont offer to sell assets to gain EU approval for merger
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 Dow Chemical and DuPont has offered to sell assets to ease EU competition concerns over their planned $130 billion merger.
Aug 23 Russian steelmaker OAO Severstal's unit said it bought 1 percent of High River Gold Mines at a discount, sending the Canadian miner's shares down 3 percent on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Nord Gold N.V. bought 8.2 million shares of High River at C$1.29 apiece, increasing its stake in the company to about 74 percent.
The purchase price represents an 8 percent discount to High River's Monday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Shares of High River, which is controlled by Severstal, fell to C$1.37 in early trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Changes source, adds details, banker and fund manager comments)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.