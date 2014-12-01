TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, March 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 17 *251.7 -210.3 -94.2 ^March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 1