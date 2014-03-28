Activist CIAM pens fresh letter to Euro Disney board
LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.
March 28 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd
* Says gets nod from Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors to issue up to 600 million yuan ($96.57 million) medium term notes
* Application has been made for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said on Tuesday they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.