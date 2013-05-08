May 8 HighTower Advisors LLC, an independent
adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring employees away from
top U.S. brokerages, has added a veteran branch manager from
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to expand the firm's presence
in California.
Frank Epinger, who had been a branch manager and senior vice
president at Morgan Stanley, joined HighTower on Monday as an
executive director based in Los Angeles. He was previously based
out of Morgan Stanley's Pasadena branch.
Epinger started his advising career more than two decades
ago and had been with Citigroup's Smith Barney prior to
joining Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He had also previously
worked at PaineWebber Inc, the brokerage which later formed UBS
AG's Wealth Management Americas group.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, formed out of the merger
of Morgan Stanley's wealth business and Citi's Smith
Barney in 2009, is the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets
and headcount.
Morgan Stanley confirmed Epinger's departure, but declined
to comment further.
Chicago-based HighTower, formed in 2008, has attracted many
breakaway broker teams and managers, like Epinger, who want to
become independent and free from attachment to big banks.
In February, HighTower also said it added former Morgan
Stanley manager Thomas New, who joined the firm as an executive
director in Hunt Valley, a wealthy community in the Baltimore
region.