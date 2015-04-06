April 6 Chicago-based independent wealth
management firm HighTower Advisors LLC said it has hired an
eight-member team which managed about $750 million in assets at
Morgan Stanley.
The Bahnsen Group, led by David Bahnsen and Brian Szytel,
provides financial planning and investment management services
to high net-worth individuals and families.
Bahnsen, who also serves as the team's chief investment
officer, worked at UBS Financial Services before joining Morgan
Stanley.
Szytel manages investment strategy and specializes in
personal wealth advising, asset allocation and estate planning.
Szytel began his career at UBS before moving to retail brokerage
Smith Barney and then to Morgan Stanley in 2008.
Morgan Stanley was not immediately able to confirm the
departures.
