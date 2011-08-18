* HighTower hires Greycourt adviser Towle

* Firm has hired advisers with $4.5 bln assets this year

NEW YORK Aug 18 HighTower Advisors LLC, a wealth manager expanding nationwide by poaching teams of big-firm brokers, on Thursday said it hired Margaret Towle, a Greycourt & Co adviser overseeing $1 billion in client assets.

Towle, who joined on Tuesday, is a 28-year veteran of the wealth management business, working with endowments and super-rich families. She will be based in Seattle and Minneapolis, the latter city being where she moved last fall to lead Greycourt's new office.

With the addition of Towle, who was chief investment officer of Northern Trust Global Advisors, HighTower this year has hired at least seven teams of advisers with more than $4.5 billion in assets, giving the Chicago-based firm more than $20 billion in assets overall. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone. Editing by Robert MacMillan)