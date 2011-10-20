Oct 20 HighTower Advisors LLC, a three-year-old broker-owned wealth manager that has scooped up several veteran teams over the past year, has hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser to oversee its Midwest region, the firm said on Thursday.

Ann Rieder, who spent more than a decade with Citigroup (C.N), has joined Chicago-based HighTower at its headquarters. Rieder most recently managed a Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Smith Barney branch with $2 billion in assets under management.

HighTower's Chief Executive Elliot Weissbluth told Reuters that part of Rieder's role will be to help recruit veteran brokers over to HighTower's fold.

"When a team decides to leave a wirehouse, we want to be on the short list of options that the team is considering to go to," he said in an interview. "It's part of a strategic focus now that we have a critical mass of financial advisers to lift out top talent."

HighTower earlier this year hired teams from the brokerage arms of UBS UBSN.VX (UBS.N), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. For details, see [ID:nS1E78I0IW]

The firm, owned by its advisers, has grown by attracting breakaway brokers who want to work in an independent space, free from attachment to big banks.

HighTower allows groups to work with several independent securities holders, or 'custodians,' such as Charles Schwab , Fidelity and Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing unit, instead of keeping all of their clients' assets with one custodian -- as is the case with the brokerage arms of big banks.

In its three years in business, HighTower has grown to more than 50 financial advisers, with a total of $20 billion in client assets.

Weissbluth said about 90 percent of the clients of HighTower advisers also make the move over to the firm.

"No other firm has come out of the ground as rapidly as we have," he said.

HighTower has 25 adviser teams based in 11 states and the District of Columbia. In the Midwest, the firm has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)