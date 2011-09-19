By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 HighTower Advisors, an
independent firm that has grown by hiring away industry
veterans from big brokerages, has added a team from UBS's
UBSN.VX (UBS.N) U.S. brokerage arm.
The Chicago-based firm recruited the Swiss bank's Leventhal
Group, a $3.6 million team whose clients are primarily in the
Washington, D.C area.
The Leventhal Group, led by financial adviser Jeff
Leventhal and based in Bethesda, Maryland, is the eighth new
team to join HighTower this year.
HighTower hired teams from Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney in May.
"I wanted to be at a firm that was free of an investment
bank," said Leventhal, who spent more than eight years at UBS
and almost as long at Merrill Lynch before that.
Leventhal said joining HighTower allows his group to work
with several independent securities holders, or 'custodians,'
such as Charles Schwab (SCHW.N), Fidelity and Bank of New York
Mellon's Pershing unit, instead of keeping all of their
clients' assets with one custodian.
"We can have the independence, but (HighTower) can provide
a lot of the back office capabilities," including technical
resources and office supplies, he said.
Evan Nowack, the second member of the group, will join
Leventhal at HighTower as a financial adviser. At UBS, the team
had about $400 million in assets under management.
Leventhal said he expects almost all of the team's clients
to make the move to HighTower, based on conversations he had
over the weekend with his former clients.
"This business is really about relationships," Leventhal
said.
In its three years in business, HighTower has grown to
more than 50 financial advisers, with a total of $20 billion in
client assets.
"They're modeling themselves after the bigger firms and
attracting higher-producing teams," said Alan Reed, a New
York-based executive recruiter with Michael King Associates.
"It's unique for a small firm to be attracting such big
names."
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Chelsea Emery)