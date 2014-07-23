(In last sentence, clarifies Sallet's role at Dynasty)
NEW YORK, July 22 HighTower Advisors, the
Chicago-based broker-dealer, said on Tuesday it hired Kimberly
Hollenbeck, who has been heading recruiting and branch
development at Wells Fargo & Co's independent adviser
division.
Hollenbeck will join HighTower on Aug. 11, a Hightower
spokeswoman said.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said the brokerage could not
immediately comment on the report and messages to Hollenbeck
were not returned.
Wells Fargo press releases have identified Hollenbeck as
senior vice president and regional director of branch
development for Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or
FiNet.
Hollenbeck led recruiting in five U.S. southwestern states
and southern California for FiNet, Wells Fargo's independent
broker-dealer for advisers who also function as business owners,
Wells Fargo releases said.
Before FiNet, Hollenbeck spent four years with Raymond James
Financial Services.
Last January, Ronald Sallet, another Wells Fargo FiNet
regional director, left the brokerage for Dynasty Financial
Partners, Dynasty said. Dynasty is a New York firm founded by
former Smith Barney and Citigroup executives that designs
technology and investment products for independent advisers.
Sallet joined Dynasty on Jan. 22 to serve as as senior vice
president of network development in charge of recruiting
independent adviser firms. At Finet, he was a managing director
and co-leader of branch development and marketing.
