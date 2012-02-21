Feb 21 HighTower Advisors LLC, an
independent broker-owned wealth manager that has expanded by
hiring away from top U.S. brokerages, has landed three veteran
advisers who managed $1.1 billion in client assets at their
previous firms.
The new additions, two longtime Merrill Lynch advisers and a
30-year industry veteran from the independent Presidio Group,
have opened HighTower's first offices in Baltimore, Maryland and
Los Angeles, California, the firm said on Tuesday.
"What you have is two teams coming from both ends of the
financial services industry," said HighTower's Mike Papedis,
executive vice president of business development, in an
interview.
"You have one leaving a larger wirehouse seeking greater
independence and autonomy, and another at an independent firm
that found that independence alone was not enough to serve his
clients," he said.
In Baltimore, advisers Brian Grumbach and Leo Kelly joined
HighTower after roughly 15 years at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage
now owned by Bank of America. The two advisers together
managed $700 million in client assets at Merrill.
In Los Angeles, adviser James Hausberg, formerly with the
California-based Presidio Group, joined HighTower on Friday.
Hausberg, who previously worked as an adviser at firms including
Credit Suisse and Bear Stearns before joining Presidio, manages
about $400 million.
Chicago-based HighTower, founded in 2008 and owned by its
advisers, has grown by attracting breakaway brokers who want to
work in an independent space, free from attachment to big banks.
The firm allows groups to work with several independent
securities holders, or "custodians," such as Charles Schwab
, Fidelity and Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing
unit, instead of keeping all of their clients' assets with one
custodian -- as is the case with the brokerage arms of big
banks.
The new additions in Baltimore and Los Angeles represent the
second and third transactions for HighTower this year. The firm
said in January it added a team from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Papedis said HighTower in 2011 had 70 percent more
transactions than it did the year prior, and he plans to
increase that percentage in 2012 with the addition of several
more big producers this year.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Bernard Orr)