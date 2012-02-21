Feb 21 HighTower Advisors LLC, an independent broker-owned wealth manager that has expanded by hiring away from top U.S. brokerages, has landed three veteran advisers who managed $1.1 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

The new additions, two longtime Merrill Lynch advisers and a 30-year industry veteran from the independent Presidio Group, have opened HighTower's first offices in Baltimore, Maryland and Los Angeles, California, the firm said on Tuesday.

"What you have is two teams coming from both ends of the financial services industry," said HighTower's Mike Papedis, executive vice president of business development, in an interview.

"You have one leaving a larger wirehouse seeking greater independence and autonomy, and another at an independent firm that found that independence alone was not enough to serve his clients," he said.

In Baltimore, advisers Brian Grumbach and Leo Kelly joined HighTower after roughly 15 years at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America. The two advisers together managed $700 million in client assets at Merrill.

In Los Angeles, adviser James Hausberg, formerly with the California-based Presidio Group, joined HighTower on Friday. Hausberg, who previously worked as an adviser at firms including Credit Suisse and Bear Stearns before joining Presidio, manages about $400 million.

Chicago-based HighTower, founded in 2008 and owned by its advisers, has grown by attracting breakaway brokers who want to work in an independent space, free from attachment to big banks.

The firm allows groups to work with several independent securities holders, or "custodians," such as Charles Schwab , Fidelity and Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing unit, instead of keeping all of their clients' assets with one custodian -- as is the case with the brokerage arms of big banks.

The new additions in Baltimore and Los Angeles represent the second and third transactions for HighTower this year. The firm said in January it added a team from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Papedis said HighTower in 2011 had 70 percent more transactions than it did the year prior, and he plans to increase that percentage in 2012 with the addition of several more big producers this year. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Bernard Orr)