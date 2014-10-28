NEW YORK Oct 28 The Chicago-based broker-dealer HighTower Advisors LLC said on Tuesday it added two consultants to a retirement consulting practice on HighTower's Network channel, the firm's branch for businesses that remain independently-owned.

Charlie Vieth and Steve Zients joined Fiduciary Plan Advisers at HighTower, a Baltimore-based group that provides consulting on employer-sponsored retirement plans, like 401(k)s, according to the group's website.

Vieth and Zients joined from Act2 Retirement Consulting, the retirement consulting practice they founded after both left T. Rowe Price Retirement Plan Services where Vieth was president and Zients was executive vice president for client service, according to Act2's LinkedIn company page.

HighTower is mostly well known for its partnership division, through which HighTower buys advisers' practices and offers them equity in the firm. HighTower's Network branch offers advisers the ability to use HighTower's platform and technology, but allows the advisers to retain ownership of their business. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)