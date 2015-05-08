(Refiles to fix story link)

* Deals pulled as bankers misread market

* Investor mood turning after poor performance

* US issuers could back away from euro market

By Robert Smith

LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - A tricky high-yield bond market is wrong-footing bankers and investors alike, confounding earlier expectations that the ECB's quantitative easing programme would aid a smooth ride for the asset-class.

Italian construction firm Condotte was the second company to yank a trade from the market in as many weeks following NH Hotels' waylaid deal, after spending more than a week trying to sell it.

While money poured into the asset-class after Mario Draghi announced his trillion-plus euro bond buying QE programme in January, bolstering demand for transactions, there are signs that this is now reversing.

European high yield retail funds monitored by JP Morgan saw 103m of outflows on April 30, after a paltry 31m inflow during the previous seven days.

Small debut issuers in particular are finding the going tough, despite QE's key aim being to help the economic recovery.

Newcomers flooded the market in previous years, but debut supply has slowed to a trickle in recent months, with Techniplas and Touax also pulling attempted euro debuts earlier this year.

Small deals bore the brunt of a sharp sell-off at the end of last year, exposing the paucity of liquidity in "off the run" names, meaning few are in the mood for taking risks with them this time around.

"Condotte seems like a pretty good business, but it's tough to feel truly comfortable when you've only got a few days to get to grips with a new name that's not going to be widely traded," said one high-yield investor.

The fact that Condotte's CEO is under investigation for allegedly issuing invoices for non-existent transactions did not help matters. Fellow Italian Manutencoop's bonds tanked last year after management were hit by a similar investigations, and several investors said this made them nervous about taking part in Condotte's deal.

HIGH-PROFILE MISTAKES

It's not just debut names causing headaches, however. Repeat issuers have been able to price new deals incredibly tightly, but often at the expense of their bondholders who have been left holding poorly performing paper.

Spanish gaming firm Cirsa slashed its interest bill through a high-yield bond last week that priced at 99.2, but that tumbled to a bid of just 95.50 by Thursday before it recovered by Friday, quoted at 96.8.

That type of poor secondary performance is now threatening to end investors' patience for new issues.

"Money has been flowing into high-yield but there hasn't been much enthusiasm about the deals that have come this year," said the investor. "A lot of people seemed to be reluctant buyers and now things aren't performing well I think you'll see a lot more discipline in the next few weeks."

There are already signs of this happening. Few also predicted that NH Hotels' deal would get pulled, as the company's outstanding bond was trading at a healthy 110.50 cash price when the new trade was announced. But the Spanish firm walked away from the market when investors demand yields higher than the cost of the loans being refinanced.

Investors also pushed back on a deal for Obrascon Huarte Lain, unwilling to buy at the low yield on offer and leaving lead managers Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS nursing hefty losses.

SHIFTING ECONOMICS

Meanwhile, chaos in the European government bond market is threatening to hurt the prospects of US supply coming to Europe.

Low headline yields and overall better pricing levels lured a flurry of first-time US companies into the euro market this year.

GTECH pushed this to new extremes in February when it became the first high-yield issuer in recent memory to price a euro tranche 150bp inside dollars.

However, recent volatility has shifted the economics again. US firm Chemours priced a euro bond only 50bp tighter than dollars on Tuesday, while the euro tranche on Trinseo's deal last month came just 37.5bp inside dollars.

"You were already seeing investors baking in predicted rates volatility into euro pricing, but the yield differential has now come back in so much it'll make swaps more compelling for dollar issuers that want euros," said a banker. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)