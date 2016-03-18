NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. high-yield bond funds
drew more than $2 billion in new money in the last week, their
5th consecutive week of inflows, but the junk rally might soon
be over, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch high-yield credit
strategist Michael Contopoulos.
Over the last four weeks, U.S. high-yield funds have gained
a net $11.52 billion from retail flows, the largest ever in a
four-week span for the asset class, Contopoulos noted in a
report late on Thursday.
"It is not surprising to us that retail has piled into risk
assets and by extension U.S. (high-yield) lately," he said,
pointing to a 40 percent increase in West Texas Intermediate
crude oil prices since Feb. 11, improving economic data and
dovish support from the European Central Bank.
"However, given that the fundamental backdrop has not
changed and defaults are in fact increasing," he added, "we
believe these inflows are an over-reaction to transitory
tailwinds."
BofA thinks the recent rally has limited staying power,
Contopoulos said, as acknowledgement by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen of "stresses in financial markets, combined
with a weaker consumer and poor Q4 earnings season should have
created renewed fears of a growth slowdown in the U.S."
Other riskier funds benefited from last week's continued
appetite for them.
Loans added $155 million, emerging-market debt gained $772
million, and high-grade funds increased their assets under
management by $2.237 billion, BofA said. Conversely, money
market funds lost $33.33 billion for their largest outflow in
almost a year.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)