* High-yield corporates play risky game in delaying refi plans

* High-yield spreads over government bonds at nine-month wides

* Private equity firms ditch high-yield bonds in LBO funding plans

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The 15-20 European companies who planned to raise billions in the high-yield bond market before the summer may have to pay even higher interest costs than they expected, while some may struggle to borrow at all, if they gamble on markets and yields recovering soon.

One syndicate official estimated the potential volume of bonds at between EUR15-16bn, but leveraged finance bankers share mixed views on whether this pipeline will go ahead as credit derivative indexes hit widest levels since June 2010.

"There are a number of companies looking to come after the summer, which will be a mix of LBOs and refis, but no-one is under intense pressure to launch right now," said the syndicate banker.

"Of the refi transactions, most aren't facing imminent maturities so they have time to watch for market windows."

But there is a fair chunk to be done according to Moody's which estimates approximately EUR180bn of leveraged loans mature before 2015. The bulk of that is expected to be refinanced in the high-yield market, but it has proven to be unpredictable at points and complacent borrowers have been punished.

Investor concerns about aggressive leverage and their demands for higher interest payments prompted leads to pull bonds for French cleaning company Spotless earlier this year, and more recently for Coditel.

"It is 100 percent a buyer's market right now, and we've seen a big correction in leverage," said a senior leveraged finance banker.

The average spread of high-yield bonds over government debt has risen to 632bp from 470 in early April, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Although that it still way off levels of 1,134bp in August 2009, just as the European high-yield boom got underway, it's the widest level since December 2010. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ High-yield bond spreads: r.reuters.com/feq92s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

As a result, companies that are more highly leveraged, or who are in difficult sectors and countries, will have to pay up.

Deals that have emerged in the past two to three weeks, in extremely volatile conditions, have met very different outcomes.

Coditel -- the EUR260m bond backing the buyout of Numericable's Belgium and Luxembourg business -- was around six times leveraged and was postponed mid-July despite talk that the arrangers were restructuring the deal as price talk crept wider. The bond was being led by Morgan Stanley and ING.

The EUR250m bond from double-B rated Italy-based Bormioli, meanwhile, flew and performed well in secondary markets despite its peripheral link. That was partly because it was prepared to pay a 10% coupon and enjoyed modest leverage at less than four times EBITDA.

GETTING REAL ON PRICE AND OPTIONS

The companies that have successfully refinanced in the high-yield bond market have been the lucky ones. Many have been owned by private equity and have managed to lock in long-term historically low rates.

But they have also been spoiled. Borrowers now need to get more realistic about the cost of funding. And fast, bankers say.

"I don't see how anyone could come out in the market right now, unless they are going to pay up," said one high-yield bond investor. "The boat has been missed for cheap deals."

And who can blame investors? Some recent new issues, like French shipping group CMA, have fallen by almost 50%.

Another big worry is whether the recent volatility will prompt fund redemptions, with many investors that piled into the sector earlier this year hit by big losses on new issues.

But some private equity groups may not be prepared to compromise on price just yet.

Financial sponsors that had mulled a bid for French smartcard maker Oberthur had been contemplating financing part of the buyout with a high-yield bond, another banking source said. Those plans were dropped after the cap rate on bridge to bond loans climbed to double digits, making the cost of bond financing less attractive than it had been until lately, the source said. The deal will now be backed by senior loans.

"By putting in all senior debt, that is not callable, sponsors are leaving themselves with the option of adding further debt further down the line with a high-yield bond if and when the time and price is right," said another senior leveraged finance banker.

The last bridge to bond loan to be underwritten for an LBO transaction was for Swedish cable business Com Hem two weeks ago following weeks of market volatility. The debt financing includes SKr14.66bn (USD2.3bn)of loans, which includes SKr7.56bn(USD1.2bn)of seven-year secured (SKr3.51bn) and eight-year unsecured (SKr4.05) bridge to bond facilities. Total leverage is around 6.4 times.

Final bids for MCI -- a unit of French electrical connectors maker FCI, are due Friday, one of the banking sources said, although it is not yet clear on whether a high-yield bond will be involved in the financing.

But having a preconceived idea about pricing in the high-yield bond market is a risky strategy, especially as liquidity in the loan market is limited. The vast majority of the cash CLOs have to spend has come from repayments of loans that have been refinanced in the bond market.

"Liquidity in the bank market is much tighter than it was earlier in the year, and there has clearly been investor pushback on some transactions," said the first banker.

"That may leave companies will little option but to access the bond market." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing Alex Chambers)