UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Hikari Tsushin Inc :
* Say Hikari Tsushin will acquire shares and warrants of Water Direct Corp through takeover bid from May 17 to June 29
* Says acquisition price is 2.1 billion yen
* Says Hikari Tsushin will increase stake in Water Direct Corp to 63.4 percent from 17.0 percent after the acquisition
Source text in Japanese:t.im/14amk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources