May 16 Hikari Tsushin Inc :

* Say Hikari Tsushin will acquire shares and warrants of Water Direct Corp through takeover bid from May 17 to June 29

* Says acquisition price is 2.1 billion yen

* Says Hikari Tsushin will increase stake in Water Direct Corp to 63.4 percent from 17.0 percent after the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:t.im/14amk

