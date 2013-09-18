LONDON, Sept 18 Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it was entering the Ethiopian market through a joint venture with Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi's MIDROC Group.

London-listed Hikma said the joint venture, named HikmaCure, would establish an Ethiopian operating company, build a local manufacturing facility and would begin marketing and distributing pharmaceutical products in Ethiopia.

The two groups will provide up to $22.3 million each to the joint venture, Hikma said in a statement.