April 2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said
on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
lifted the warning on its Eatontown facility in New Jersey where
it makes oral products for the U.S. market.
The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and
non-branded generics and injectibles, said it was gradually
reintroducing products to the U.S. market from the facility.
The company had suspended manufacturing at the plant in 2012
after receiving an FDA warning letter. Hikma said corrective
actions have been taken in response to the letter.
Hikma's Eatontown facility underwent extensive remediation
work in 2013 and was reinspected by the U.S. FDA in February
2014.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)