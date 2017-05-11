MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges before MSCI decision, UAE's Tabreed soars on Engie buy
* Stocks that could benefit from MSCI upgrade are top gainers
LONDON May 11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that U.S. regulators had decided not to approve its generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline's blockbuster lung drug Advair at this time, due to 'major' issues with its application.
The company said there was a low likelihood of approval this year.
Hikma and its partner Vectura are in a race with Mylan to bring the first substitutable generic version of Advair to the U.S. market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already delayed approval of Mylan's generic. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up