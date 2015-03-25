DUBAI, March 25 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc , a drugs group founded in Jordan in 1978, has picked four banks to arrange a series of fixed income meetings starting Friday for a potential benchmark dollar bond, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The company has picked Citigroup, Barclays, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange investor meetings in Europe and the Middle East, the document stated.

Hikma, rated BB+ Standard and Poor's and Ba1 by Moody's, joined Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index in March. Getting into the FTSE 100 can often fuel further demand for a company's shares, since funds that track the FTSE or invest in the index can then add that stock to their portfolio. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)