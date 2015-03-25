DUBAI, March 25 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
, a drugs group founded in Jordan in 1978, has picked
four banks to arrange a series of fixed income meetings starting
Friday for a potential benchmark dollar bond, a document from
lead arrangers showed.
The company has picked Citigroup, Barclays, HSBC and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange investor meetings in
Europe and the Middle East, the document stated.
Hikma, rated BB+ Standard and Poor's and Ba1 by Moody's,
joined Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index in
March. Getting into the FTSE 100 can often fuel further demand
for a company's shares, since funds that track the FTSE or
invest in the index can then add that stock to their portfolio.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)