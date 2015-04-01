DUBAI, April 1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals has set initial price thoughts for a five-year dollar bond of benchmark size, which is likely to price as early as Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The drugs group founded in Jordan in 1978 set initial price thoughts in the area of 300 basis points over midswaps.

Order books for the transaction have topped $500 million, the document showed.

A benchmark-sized transaction for a bond rated below investment grade level is worth upwards of $300 million.

Hikma, rated BB+ Standard and Poor's and Ba1 by Moody's, joined Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index in March.

Citigroup, Barclays, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi arranged investor meetings for the transaction.

The firm will partly use the proceeds from its debut bond to repay its loan obligations, the company said in the investor roadshow presentation seen by Reuters.

Hikma has $209 million in loans outstanding as of Dec. 2014, with $64 million maturing in less than a year. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)