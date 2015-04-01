DUBAI, April 1 Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals has launched a $500 million, five-year bond that will price later on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The transaction was set to price at a spread of 287.5 basis points (bps) over midswaps, which is at the tighter end of a final guidance of between 287.5 and 300 bps over midswaps set earlier in the day. This is lower than initial pricing guidance of around 300 bps over midswaps given previously.

The drugs group founded in 1978 has garnered more than $1.2 billion of orders, the document showed.

Hikma, rated BB+ by Standard and Poor's and Ba1 by Moody's, joined Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index in March.

Citigroup, Barclays, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi arranged investor meetings for the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, editing by Matt Smith)