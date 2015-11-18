Nov 18 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
said it had received a letter from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration closing out a warning it received from the
regulator last year on its injectables manufacturing plant in
Portugal.
The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and
non-branded generics and injectable drugs, said the letter
demonstrates that the corrective actions taken at the plant were
fully reviewed and accepted by the FDA.
The FDA had issued a warning letter to Hikma in October 2014
related to investigations and environmental monitoring at the
company's plant in Portugal, where it produces powder, liquid
and lyophilised injectable drugs.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)