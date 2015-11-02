(Adds details, share movement, analyst comment)
Nov 2 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
lowered its full-year revenue forecast for its generics
drugs business for the second time this year, citing
slower-than-anticipated sales growth of its drug to treat gout
flares.
Shares in the Jordanian company, which makes and markets
branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, fell
almost 8 percent in early trading, making it the top loser on
bluechip FTSE 100 index.
"Trading in our generics business is currently below our
expectations due to slower than expected growth in colchicine
sales," Hikma said in a statement on Monday.
Hikma now expects revenue in the generics business to be
$150 million, down from its earlier range of $175 million to
$200 million.
The company had lowered its forecast for the unit in August
from $200 million.
Hikma also said it expected 2015 adjusted operating margins
for the unit to be in the "high twenties". The company reported
margins of 41.8 percent in the six months ended June.
Jefferies analysts were expecting full-year revenue of $209
million from the unit with adjusted operating margins of 34
percent.
The drugmaker has been trying to expand its generics
business - currently its smallest unit - and recently bought
Roxane Labs, Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generics drugs
business, for $2.65 billion to boost its footprint in the United
States.
"Over the longer term Roxane has the potential to be
transformational in the United States. However, with the lowered
expectations for the generics business, we will be reviewing our
estimates ... and we expect the market to respond to the new
lowered guidance," Panmure Gordon analyst Mike Mitchell said.
Shares in the company were trading down 5.22 percent at
2052.56 pence at 0858 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)