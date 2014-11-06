Nov 6 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
raised its full-year revenue growth target to 7 percent,
helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs,
particularly in the United States.
The company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded
generics and injectible drugs, had earlier forecast sales growth
of around 5 percent in 2014.
The Jordanian company also raised its full-year revenue
growth forecast for its injectible drugs business to 25 percent,
with adjusted operating margins of above 35 percent.
