UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
March 11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs, particularly in the United States.
The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectible drugs, also said it expected 2015 revenue growth of about 6 percent in constant currency terms.
Pretax profit rose to $362 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $298 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.