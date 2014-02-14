(Corrects currency in second paragraph to dollars from pounds)
Feb 14 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it
expects a 23 percent growth in full-year revenue, up from its
prior forecast of about 20 percent, benefiting from strong
performance in its injectables and generics businesses towards
the end of 2013.
The company, which has grown over the past year on the back
of a shortage of doxycycline in the United States, also raised
its full-year generics revenue forecast to $270 million as sales
of the antibiotic continued to rise.
The drugmaker has raised its full-year revenue forecast four
times this year and said in November that it expected revenue
from its generics unit to be about $260 million.
However, Hikma said that it expects revenue from its
generics business to be lower in 2014 due to increased
competition in the U.S. doxycycline market.
Hikma said its global injectables business performed well,
with revenue growth of about 14 percent.
"We are confident that our Injectables business will
continue to deliver strong revenue growth and an adjusted
operating margin above 30 percent in 2014," the company said in
a statement.
Shares in the company closed at 1244 pence on Thursday on
the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Roshni Menon in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)