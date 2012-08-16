Aug 16 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said
its adjusted profit rose about 13 percent for the first half as
the injectables business revenue almost doubled, and reiterated
its revenue growth forecast of 20 percent for the full year.
Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to $46
million in January-June from $40.7 million a year earlier.
Revenue climbed about 35 percent to $532.3 million. Global
injectables business, which contributes 42 percent of the
company's overall revenue, rose 94 percent.
Hikma said sales from its generics division fell 27 percent,
hurt by increasing pricing pressure and additional steps taken
to comply with a warning letter from U.S. regulators earlier
this year.
The company cut its revenue forecast for the generics
business to $115 million from a range of $130 million to $135
million for the full year.
Hikma raised its interim dividend to 6 pence per share from
5.5 pence.
Hikma shares, which have risen 12 percent since the start of
the year, closed at 725 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock
Exchange.