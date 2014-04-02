April 2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc -
* Announces successful resolution to US FDA warning letter
at Eatontown facility
* Announces that we have received a close-out letter from us
fda that lifts warning letter received in february 2012 in
respect of its eatontown facility in new jersey, which provides
oral products for us market
* Successfully resolves all issues raised by us fda in
february 2012 and all subsequent communications
* "Pleased to report that we have brought Eatontown facility
back into compliance with US FDA" - CEO
* Expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $170
million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of above 25
pct
* We are investing in our pipeline of oral and other
non-injectable product forms, whilst continuing to look for
further product acquisition opportunities
