PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Has made a strong start to year and pleased to be reiterating guidance for 2014 of around 5 pct group revenue growth
* In branded, continue to expect revenue growth of around 10 pct in 2014 and adjusted operating margin in line with 2013
* Successfully returned Eatontown facility to regulatory compliance earlier this year
* Upgrading expectations for adjusted operating margin in injectables to around 35 pct
* Continue to expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $170 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of above 25 pct
* Expect this strong performance to continue and we reiterate our guidance of above 20 pct revenue growth for global injectables business for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.