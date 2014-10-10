Oct 10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Notes that us district court for district of delaware has granted takeda pharmaceuticals u.s. a motion for a temporary restraining order in relation to further distribution of hikma's fda-approved colchicine 0.6mg capsules

* Litigation will continue later this month and hikma will work constructively for a positive outcome.

* Hikma received fda approval of its new drug application for colchicine 0.6mg capsules on 30 september 2014.

