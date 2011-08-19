(Adds detail)

LONDON Aug 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals stuck by previous guidance for 2011 revenues and margins, and said its operations in Egypt and Tunisia were recovering from the unrest that swept across North Africa and the Middle East this year.

Hikma, which sells branded drugs across 17 countries in the region, remains on course for organic revenue growth of 7 percent and a gross margin of 47 percent this year, it said in a statement on Friday.

"Our team in the Middle East and North Africa region has done an excellent job managing unprecedented disruptions in certain markets," the Jordan-based company said in a statement.

Hikma, which reports half-year results on Aug .25, said it expected net income of between $85 million and $95 million for 2011 as a whole.