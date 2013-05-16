UPDATE 2-Unilever seeks changes to pay to give managers owner's mindset
* Incentive plan to adopt longer-term horizon (Adds more details, background; changes headline)
LONDON May 16 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Hikma pharmaceutical - interim management statement * Branded and injectables businesses are on track to meet our current FY
guidance for 2013 * Now expect group revenue to grow by around 13% in 2013, up from our previous
guidance of around 10% * On a constant currency basis, we continue to expect branded revenue growth to
be around 11% in 2013 Source Text for Eikon
* Incentive plan to adopt longer-term horizon (Adds more details, background; changes headline)
LONDON, Feb 28 Two former Barclays traders showed scant regard for honesty and integrity when they conspired to rig global Libor interest rates, a lawyer for the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) told a London jury trial on Tuesday.
* Burberry surges as activist investor buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)