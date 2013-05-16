LONDON May 16 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Hikma pharmaceutical - interim management statement * Branded and injectables businesses are on track to meet our current FY

guidance for 2013 * Now expect group revenue to grow by around 13% in 2013, up from our previous

guidance of around 10% * On a constant currency basis, we continue to expect branded revenue growth to

be around 11% in 2013 Source Text for Eikon