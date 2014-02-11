GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks gain, oil at 3-month lows before U.S. rate decision
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
Feb 11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Mr. Said Darwazah, chief executive, is to be appointed chairman & chief executive * Samih Darwazah, non-executive chairman, is to retire from the board and become honorary life president * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
LONDON, March 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fathers working in the City of London, the capital's financial district, were urged on Monday to take a gender bias test to see if they are really helping to make workplaces welcoming for their daughters.
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.