Nov 8 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it
expects full-year revenue growth of 20 percent and raised its
sales forecast for its generics unit as sales of antibiotic
doxycycline continued to soar.
The drugmaker now expects full-year sales in its generic
unit to be about $260 million.
The company, which makes and sells branded and generic
drugs, has raised its full-year revenue forecast three times
this year and said in August that it expected revenue from its
generics unit to be about $230 million.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in June that
there was a scarcity of doxycycline - an antibiotic used in the
treatment of malaria and other infections - in the United States
due to domestic manufacturing issues, adding that an acute
shortage of substitutes was driving sales of the antibiotic. ()
Hikma shares closed at 1210 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Thursday.