* CEO sees resumption of business by around end of year

* N.Africa, Mideast markets recovering after turmoil

* H1 group sales $394.8 million, broadly in line

* Adjusted EPS 20.7 cents, vs consensus 22 cents (Adds CEO interview, analyst comment, latest shares)

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Aug 25 - Jordanian group Hikma Pharmaceuticals expects to resume normal business in Libya by the end of the year as the country becomes the latest in the region to recover from political turmoil.

While first-half sales and profit were hit by political upheaval in the Middle East and North Africa, chief executive Said Darwazah told Reuters key markets were now recovering and Hikma was continuing to scour the region for acquisitions.

Hikma, which sells generic and branded drugs, has been at the eye of the storm as unrest has spread, since it generates around 60 percent of its sales from the region.

Operations in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Yemen and Bahrain were all impacted by political unrest, although this was offset by strong sales in Algeria, Sudan and Iraq.

The Amman-based company reported a 10.4 percent rise in first-half sales to $395 million, in line with forecasts. So-called organic sales growth, which excludes the recent acquisition of an injectable drugs business, was 3.2 percent. Earnings were down, as expected.

Operating profit fell 34 percent to $49 million, reflecting lower margins due to loss of high-profit lines. That was equivalent to adjusted diluted earnings per share of 20.7 cents, down 23 percent.

Analysts had expected Hikma to report $396.5 million revenue and EPS of 22 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hikma shares were 1.3 percent lower at 0830 GMT.

Citigroup analysts said the revenue result was solid but margins in injectable were weaker than envisaged.

TALKING TO REBELS

Darwazah said business in Egypt and Tunisia was now back to normal and he was hopeful of a similar resumption in Libya, where Hikma has been in contact with the rebel National Transitional Council.

"We have had some discussions about starting to provide them with products. By the time we receive the confirmed orders, we manufacture and sell the products, it will probably be the end of this year or maybe the first quarter of next year," he said in an interview.

For the region as a whole, he predicted 2012 would see a return to sales growth, with growth in profit lagging by around six months, in part because of an average 15 percent rise in salaries.

"Growth will recover next year and we still have the ability to do acquisitions," Darwazah said.

In a trading statement last week, the group had already reiterated previous guidance for organic revenue growth of 7 percent and a gross margin of 47 percent this year, despite the political upheaval. The expected growth rate for 2011 is around half last year's level.

Hikma sells branded drugs across 17 markets in the Middle East and North Africa, led by Saudi Arabia and Algeria. Libya accounts for only around 2 percent of sales.

In addition to the political turmoil in North Africa and the Middle East, Hikma has suffered separately from suspension or restriction on use of diabetes pill Actos in some markets.

The group, which also sells generic drugs in the United States, completed the $112 million acquisition of Baxter's injectables business in May. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Dan Lalor)