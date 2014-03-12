March 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC :
* In 2014, expect revenue growth of 5 pct
* Final dividend $0.13/shr
* Total dividend $0.20/shr
* Group FY revenue increased 23 pct to $1,365 million
* FY adjusted operating margin rose to 30.3 pct from 17.5 pct,
reflecting significant improvement in generics and injectables
margins
* FY profit attributable to shareholders increased 112 pct to
$212 million
* On adjusted basis, profit attributable to shareholders rose
128% to $274 million
* Generics revenue increased 158 pct to $268 million,
reflecting very strong doxycycline sales
* Global injectables revenue increased 14 pct, driven by a
strong performance in the US
* Says confident about the prospects for 2014
