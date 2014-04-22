Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 43.5 percent y/y at 3.07 billion yuan ($492.98 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 52.4 percent y/y at 686.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ras68v; link.reuters.com/sas68v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)