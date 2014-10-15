Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 53.7 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan(195.93 million US dollar)
* Says plans to invest up to 2.2 billion yuan in production base project in Hangzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZDhdDf; bit.ly/1pb64Ab
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1246 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)