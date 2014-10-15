Oct 15 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 53.7 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan(195.93 million US dollar)

* Says plans to invest up to 2.2 billion yuan in production base project in Hangzhou city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZDhdDf; bit.ly/1pb64Ab

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1246 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)