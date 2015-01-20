HONG KONG Jan 20 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, one of the world's largest suppliers of video surveillance equipment, plans a Hong Kong share offering of up to $1 billion as soon as the second quarter of 2015, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley are working on the transaction, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The Shenzhen-listed company unveiled plans for the Hong Kong share sale in December, without specifying the timing or size for the deal.

Hikvision didn't immediately respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment on the share sale plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)