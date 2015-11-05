(Dan Hill introduced the use of facial coding in market research. He is the author of four books, including "Emotionomics." His company, Sensory Logic, has worked with nearly half the world's top 100 consumer-oriented businesses, and also received 10 U.S. patents. The opinions expressed here are his own.)

By Dan Hill

Nov 5 Though key issues may vary, a candidate's signature facial expressions rarely do. In Carly Fiorina's case, she dominates the field of 2016 Republican presidential contenders in one particular look: It signals disgust. With a lower-lip depressor movement, her lower lip pulls down and out, causing the lip to stretch wider and the chin to momentarily flatten.

This movement is one of the five principal ways to express disgust. The emotion is more commonly signaled by the upper lip curling or the nose wrinkling, in keeping with its actual meaning. Disgust is about rejection, about viscerally protecting oneself from what you perceive as "poisonous." Fiorina uses it to reject the status quo.

Fiorina curled her upper lip during last week's debate on CNBC, for example, as she discussed the need to "cut the bureaucracy" at Hewlett-Packard when she was its chief executive. The expression was evident in the first debate as well, when she analyzed President Barack Obama's "false choices" in negotiating with Iran. She also wrinkled her nose. One strikingly on-message but off-emotion moment occurred during the CNBC debate: Fiorina's words were positive about small businesses, yet her nose wrinkled as she said them.

The lower-lip depressor, however, is Fiorina's signature expression of disgust - one often associated with bitterness. The bitter look came courtesy of a host of topics in the third Republican debate. It finished the rhetorical question of "Who's going to get [tax reform] done?" and accompanied her comments about needing to hold chief executives criminally liable for malfeasance. It was most apparent as she stated that her GOP opponents all have "good plans."

Displaying happiness isn't Fiorina's forte. Reagan-esque optimism isn't for her.

The CNBC moderators opened the debate by asking each candidate to name a personal weakness. Fiorina said she had been told that she "didn't smile enough." Actually, she does smile, occasionally. For example, she smiled broadly that night when assuring fellow Republicans she can "beat Hillary Clinton."

Fiorina's biggest smile, however, wasn't really a smile. It was a grim, sarcastic grin that can often also signal disgust. She used it in fending off a question about being fired by Hewlett-Packard. She flashed it while talking about "disagreements in the board room" that led to her dismissal.

Smiles as genuine expressions of happiness or enjoyment offer warmth and a sense of openness. A real smile is the equivalent of an emotive embrace. But Fiorina's smile brings only a hint of warmth.

Instead, Fiorina uses it to serve the cause of sarcasm about the status quo or withering scorn for other leaders. A mention of "crony capitalism," for example, will likely bring forth this smile. In past debates, Fiorina used it when talking about Obama's or Donald Trump's leadership abilities. Or when Fiorina declared that the entire existing "political class has failed" the citizens of America.

In addition to disgust, Fiorina is characterized by another visceral, tough emotion - anger. The skin below her eyes tightens at times when she speaks. But it's tense lips - evident during her fierce denunciation of Planned Parenthood or her sharp response to Trump's patronizing comments regarding her looks - that signal Fiorina's anger most often.

Taken together, her lower lip pressing downward (the left side in particular), along with the anger and cold smiles, summarizes Fiorina emotionally. She's promising not to "sugarcoat" things like other career politicians do - and it doesn't look like she will.

Women candidates often face the lurking - and sometimes expressed - question of whether they are "too soft" to be commander-in-chief. But that might not be a problem for Fiorina.

Want something done in Washington? No doubt, Fiorina has the tenacity, the fortitude, you could even say the vehemence to attempt it. That truth is written all over her face. (Dan Hill)