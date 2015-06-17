(Adds details from conference call; analyst comments)
By Amrutha Penumudi
June 17 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, a maker
of hospital beds and surgical products, said it would buy
privately held Welch Allyn for about $2.05 billion to expand
into the point-of-care diagnostics market.
Welch Allyn's equipment allow physicians to carry out
diagnostic tests in point-of-care settings such as hospital beds
and emergency rooms without having to wheel patients around.
Hill-Rom's shares jumped as much as 10.6 percent to a record
high of $57.95 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The deal will also expand Hill-Rom's reach into post-acute
care settings such as home-health and long-term care centers,
demand for which is growing as the U.S. population ages.
KeyBanc Capital analyst Matthew Mishan said he expects more
deals among medical technology companies as they, like hospitals
and healthcare service providers, look to add scale and be more
relevant with customers in an integrated healthcare setting.
The broader healthcare sector has been gripped by M&A
activity in recent months for reasons ranging from patent
expirations, rising generic drug sales and healthcare reforms.
Medical device makers have been looking to expand their
portfolio as device prices come under pressure amid shrinking
government reimbursement for procedures.
Last year, Medtronic, the world's largest
stand-alone medical device maker, bought Covidien, a maker of
devices used in a range of surgical procedures.
"Welch Allyn provides with Hill-Rom with large, more diverse
platforms that will enable more M&A opportunities in the
future," Hill-Rom CEO John Greisch said.
The deal "is the next step in our transformational journey,"
Greisch said in an interview. "It adds products and services to
enable us to have scale, depth and breadth to bring more value
to our customers."
Welch Allyn shareholders will receive $1.625 billion in cash
and about 8.1 million newly-issued shares of Hill-Rom common
stock.
At the closing of the deal, expected in September, Welch
Allyn's 75 shareholders will own about 13 percent of the
combined company.
Welch Allyn has annual revenue of about $700 million. The
combined company is expected to generate revenue of $2.6 billion
and over $500 million in Adjusted EBITDA, Hill-Rom said.
The acquisition is expected to add over 10 percent to
Hill-Rom's 2016 adjusted earnings.
Hill-Rom, which also reaffirmed its outlook for the third
quarter, expects to finance the deal through a combination of
equity and senior debt.
Goldman Sachs & Co was financial adviser to Hill-Rom, while
Barclays advised Welch Allyn.
(Additional reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)